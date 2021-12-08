Norden to provide carbon emissions transparency as part of 5 climate commitments

December 8, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Danish shipping company Norden has decided to provide transparency on carbon emissions pre- and post-voyage as the first step in the company’s strategy to bring down emissions in the supply chain.

Image Courtesy: Norden

As informed, Norden is to provide all customers with a carbon emissions estimate prior to each and every freight transport, as well as a post-voyage carbon emissions report.

“Today many of our customers simply do not know what the environmental impact of shipping their product is,” Adam Nielsen, head of Logistics & Climate Solutions at Norden, said.

“Before we can have a meaningful discussion with clients about reducing emissions in the supply chain, we need to provide complete transparency over emissions data before and after each voyage. We want our customers to start asking questions – such as why one voyage emits more than another, and to start demanding greener shipping solutions.”

The pre-voyage estimates are based on an algorithm developed by Norden team, using data from 58 million voyage simulations. The algorithm analyses voyage description, vessel performance and weather conditions to make a highly accurate prediction of carbon emissions per voyage.

Post-voyage, all customers will receive an accurate reporting of emitted CO₂ together with cargo size and transported distance. The report can be fed automatically into customers’ data systems for ease of reporting.

“We have already trialled the system with a select group of clients and have been extremely encouraged by the positive feedback received,” Christian Vinther Christensen, Chief Operating Officer, Norden, commented.

5 climate commitments of Norden

Providing emissions transparency is the first of Norden’s five climate commitments announced recently. As well as a long-term commitment to zero-emissions by 2050, Norden has committed to keeping emissions in line with the targets and downward trajectory set by Sea Cargo Charter — which equates to a 2% decrease every year.

What is more, Norden committed to only ordering new vessels with the latest zero-emission technology from 2030 at the latest, in order to meet its decarbonisation goal.

The company is also developing a number of greener shipping solutions ranging from using advanced analytics for increased vessel efficiency to carbon-neutral biofuel sailings.

Achieving net-zero by 2050 requires a shift to new zero-carbon fuels and technologies in shipping. The company is working with Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping on developing these solutions, having joined the center in February this year.