North Sea gas project ‘rapidly taking shape’ with start of pipeline survey

September 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

A pipeline route survey has begun on the Anning and Somerville field developments located in the Southern North Sea. Furthermore, Hartshead Resources NL (HHR) and Rockrose Energy, joint venture partners standing behind the project, have received bids for the platforms.

Hartshead Resources NL reported on 7 September that Gardline’s Ocean Observer had mobilized to the Anning and Somerville field locations to commence a survey of the pipeline routing for the gas offtake from the fields.

The 80.4-meter multi-role survey vessel will carry out a work program that is set to provide confirmation of the seabed and sub-seabed soil conditions, help finalize the pipeline design, and facilitate efficient pipeline installation from the Anning and Somerville locations.

The survey is expected to be completed in early October, subject to any weather downtime.

In addition to this, as per the development contracting plan, HHR has received bids for the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning (EPIC) contract for the Anning and Somerville platforms.

The company will now review the technical and commercial elements of each bid before providing a recommendation to the JV Operating Committee as to who will be awarded the contract.

Keith Bush, COO of HHR: “With our third offshore operation of the year underway, the Anning and Somerville development is rapidly taking shape. In conjunction with the ongoing subsea survey programme, receipt of the platform bids allows the team to continue to progress the development programme towards the execution phase of the project.”

Discovered in 1969, Anning and Somerville came online in 2008 and 1999, respectively. The fields ceased production in 2015, at which point Somerville had produced 48 bcf of gas and Anning had produced 16 bcf of gas.

RockRose Energy, part of UK-headquartered energy company Viaro Energy, in May wrapped up a farm-in agreement for a 60% working interest in Production Licence P.2607, which includes the Anning and Somerville fields.

Hartshead has retained a 40% working interest in the license.