Geotechnical survey done at UK North Sea gas project

July 18, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Hartshead Resources NL (HHR) and its joint venture partner RockRose have completed the geotechnical survey for gas field developments located in the Southern North Sea.

Source: Hartshead Resources NL

Geoquip Marine Operations performed the geotechnical survey across the platform and pipeline locations at the Anning and Somerville fields using the vessel Geoquip Seehorn – a process completed in under 12 days.

The results are now set to be analyzed to provide an understanding of the seabed conditions at the platform and jack-up drilling rig locations.

According to Hartshead, initial results indicate that both locations will be suitable for platform installation and the drilling rig work program. Results are expected to be reported within the current quarter.

The company noted that all the objectives of the survey were met with a total of four rock cores recovered, one 30-meter core and one 50-meter core from each location, which will provide essential soils information to enable the engineering design of the platform anchor points and confirm what is required to locate the jack-up drilling rig over the platforms for the well operations.

Belgium-based GEOxyz secured a contract to conduct a geophysical survey across the Anning and Somerville fields and inter-field pipeline.

Discovered in 1969, Anning and Somerville came online in 2008 and 1999, respectively. The fields ceased production in 2015, at which point Somerville had produced 48 bcf of gas and Anning had produced 16 bcf of gas.

UK-headquartered energy company Viaro Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RockRose Energy, in May wrapped up a farm-in agreement for a 60 per cent working interest in Production Licence P.2607, which includes the Anning and Somerville fields. Hartshead has retained a 40 per cent working interest in the license.

The partners submitted a field development plan for the project to the North Sea Transition Authority in June.