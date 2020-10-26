Norway’s Fosen Yard to complete LNG-powered ferry Honfleur

October 26, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Construction on the half-completed LNG-powered ferry Honfleur will resume at Fosen Yard AS in Rissa, Norway, instead of at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) yard in Flensburg, Germany.

As informed, Fosen Yard has been awarded a contract by Norwegian shipping company Siem Group to complete the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) passenger vessel whose construction started back in 2018.

The 42,400 gross ton newbuild (known as hull no. 774) is now being towed from Germany to Norway and is expected to arrive in Rissa next weekend.

In June this year, French shipping company Brittany Ferries cancelled the construction contract for the LNG-powered ferry with FSG, citing delays in the vessel’s delivery caused by the yard’s persistent financial problems.

The ship was then acquired by Siem from FSG. The German shipyard has built a number of vessels for Siem in the past. Siem also owned a minority stake in old FSG before selling it to investment company Tennor Holding.

After starting insolvency proceedings in August, FSG was taken over by several companies belonging to Tennor Holding in September 2020, making a fresh start.