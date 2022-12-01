Norwegian firm selling vessel to boost liquidity

December 1, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner and operator Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has inked a deal to sell one of its platform supply vessels (PSVs) to a buyer, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Golden Energy Offshore Services revealed last week that its subsidiary, Energy Scout, has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the sale of the PSV Energy Scout.

This deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. The vessel owner explained that the sale price is $6.45 million, which is expected to improve the firm’s liquidity.

The PSV Energy Scout was in lay-up for most of the first half of 2022. However, after it was reactivated for a contract, it fully mobilised in June 2022 for geotechnical, geophysical and IMR duties working mainly on the Dutch coast and for Energinet on the Energy Island.

Following reactivation, the PSV Energy Scout has worked solely for the offshore renewable industry, according to GEOS. The 2005-built vessel is of UT 755 L design.

Regarding Golden Energy Offshore Services’ other recent activities, it is worth noting that the Norwegian firm teamed up with Gen2 Energy in May 2022 to explore the use and availability of hydrogen-based fuel in the maritime industry.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Two Norwegian players to explore the use of hydrogen as ‘fuel for the future’ in maritime sector Posted: 6 months ago

At the time, the company explained that it is actively pursuing environmentally friendly solutions and has been certified in ISO 50001 Energy Management, ISO 9001 Quality Management, ISO 14001 Environmental Management, and OHSAS 18001 (ISO 45001) Health and Safety Management.