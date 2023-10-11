Havkraft teams up with Equinor to explore wave power for lowering offshore drilling emissions

October 11, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian company Havkraft has signed a contract with Equinor to conduct a feasibility study exploring the integration of wave energy as a sustainable energy source for powering mobile offshore drilling units.

Illustration/Havkraft’s CEO Geir Arne Solheim on a ‘Powerpier’ equipped with wave energy units (Courtesy of Havkraft)

Wave energy is recognized as one of the world’s most promising renewable energy sources, available for coastal and offshore areas worldwide. This energy source has the potential to revolutionize the way the electricity is generated, making it a crucial part of the transition to a low-carbon society.

Havkraft‘s wave energy converters are said to be capable of producing electricity in remote offshore areas, making them a viable solution for powering mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs), where emission reduction, environmental conservation, and sustainable development are desired, according to the company.

Equinor, as one of the leading global energy companies, is eager to explore the potential of wave power as a sustainable energy source for the industry.

Therefore, Equinor has engaged Havkraft to conduct a study that will investigate the feasibility of integrating wave power solutions on MODUs, with the goal of significantly reducing operational CO2 emissions and promoting sustainable development within the industry.

This collaboration between Equinor and Havkraft underscores the industry’s commitment to responsible energy production and environmental conservation. It represents a potential technology for achieving lower emissions in offshore drilling operations.

According to the companies, the collaboration demonstrates dedication to innovation, sustainability, and reducing the carbon footprint in the energy sector.