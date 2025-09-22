FLNG Hilli Episeyo; Source: Golar LNG
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy NOV lands work on Argentina’s first FLNG project

NOV lands work on Argentina’s first FLNG project

Project & Tenders
September 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Oilfield services company NOV has won a contract to provide a mooring solution for an offshore floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in the Gulf of San Matías, offshore Argentina.

FLNG Hilli Episeyo; Source: Golar LNG

The project will see the redeployment of FLNG Hilli Episeyo, a unit which previously operated offshore Cameroon. Also known as FLNG Hilli, the vessel is expected to handle around 2.4 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Under the new contract, NOV will provide the APL submerged swivel and yoke (SSY) system. As explained, this solution delivers safe mooring and uninterrupted gas transfer through a subsea pipeline. Since a jetty is not needed, topside infrastructure and overall project complexity are said to be reduced.

“Supplying the SSY for Argentina’s first FLNG project is a proud moment for our team. Together with Southern Energy SA, we are setting a high benchmark for efficient export of Argentina’s natural gas,” said Anders Vaalandsmyr, Director of Technology and R&D, APL.

According to NOV, the compact SSY is built on proven turret and swivel technology, with an integrated design that makes it ideal for redeployed or remote field FLNG developments. The reuse of the FLNG is also anticipated to shorten the project schedule and reduce embedded CO2 emissions compared to a new unit.

The development is led by Southern Energy SA (SESA), a company formed to enable LNG exports from Argentina. It comprises Pan American Energy, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy, YPF, and Golar LNG.

Seatrium was recently picked by Golar LNG to handle the upgrading of the unit before its 20-year redeployment. The unit will be tasked with liquifying gas from the Vaca Muerta Shale formation onshore in Neuquen province, with an expected start in 2027.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles