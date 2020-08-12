NYK, JMU and ClassNK ink R&D deal to commercialise ammonia-fuelled ships

August 12, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

On 6 August, Japanese shipping company NYK Line, shipbuilder Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU), and classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) signed a joint R&D agreement for the commercialisation of an ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier (AFAGC) that would use ammonia as the main fuel, in addition to an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge (A-FSRB).

Ammonia is expected to be used as an alternative fuel for vessels. As demand for ammonia fuel is foreseen to expand, the need for transportation infrastructure for stable supply is expected to increase. Thus, the companies have decided to start this joint R&D of AFAGC and A-FSRB.

Ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier

Image Courtesy: NYK

Large-scale marine transportation of ammonia is currently carried out by multipurpose liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.

In this project, the partners will be engaged in the R&D of a liquefied ammonia gas carrier.

“It is expected that the use of ammonia, which is the cargo, as a marine fuel will contribute to the early realization of zero emissions for oceangoing vessels,” NYK said.

Ammonia floating storage and regasification barge

Apart from AFAGC, the companies will be engaged in the R&D of a barge that is equipped with a floating storage and regasification facility exclusively for ammonia for the first time in the world.

“This project is expected to contribute to the early introduction of ammonia fuel by utilizing the barge as an alternative to land facilities (storage tanks, regasification facilities, etc.) for the stable supply of ammonia fuel,” NYK explained.

Image Courtesy: NYK

R&D project

Specifically, the joint R&D aims not only to utilize ammonia as a marine fuel but also to establish methods for the mass transportation and supply of ammonia and to become a solution for introducing mixed combustion of ammonia into coal-fired power stations operated by Japanese electric power companies.



As a result, the R&D is expected to contribute significantly to the decarbonisation of not only the maritime industry but also the energy industry.

Since carbon dioxide (CO2) is not emitted when ammonia is burned, it is viewed to have promise as a next-generation fuel that could mitigate shipping’s impact on global warming. In addition, it is said that zero emissions can be realized by utilizing CO2-free hydrogen as a raw material for ammonia. In particular, a significant reduction in CO2 emissions is expected to be achieved by replacing coal and natural gas as the main fuels for power generation.

Parties in Japan have succeeded in generating electricity through the use of a gas turbine with 100 per cent ammonia. In addition, innovative next-generation thermal-power-generation technologies that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions are being developed. These technologies are aimed at generating electricity by co-firing ammonia at coal-fired power stations.



The reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is a significant issue in the marine transportation sector. In 2018, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set the goal of halving GHG emissions from the international maritime sector by 2050 and reaching a target of zero as early as the end of this century.