NYK orders LPG dual-fueled VLGCs

February 8, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Japanese shipping company NYK has placed an order for its first two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fueled very large gas carriers (VLGCs) at Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Both ships will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and are set for delivery in 2022.

LPG-powered VLGC design; Image credit NYK

Outline of Vessel

Length overall: approx. 230 meters

Breadth: 37.20 meters

Depth: 21.90 meters

Summer draft: 11.60 meters

Tank capacity: approx. 86,500 cubic meters (includes the on-deck tank capacity of 2,500 cubic meters)

As explained by NYK, when LPG is used as fuel exhaust gas from the ordered VLGCs will contain at least 85% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 15% less carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) compared to conventional VLGCs equipped with fuel-oil engines.

In addition, by equipping the ships with LPG tanks on deck, it will be possible to load LPG for fuel separately from the LPG cargo.

Having the LPG tanks on deck extends the cruising range of the vessel when LPG fuel is used even though the size of the vessel remains the same, the company added.

These new VLGCs will be compliant with IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap and the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3 requirements under which VLGC and LNG carrier ship-types will be required to implement reductions of 30% by 2025.