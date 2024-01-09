NYK orders MAN ES engines for four LNG carriers

January 9, 2024, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has ordered eight MAN B&W ME-GA engines from German manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) for four 174,000 cubic meter LNG carriers.

According to MAN ES, the order entails 4x2x5G70ME-GA Mk. 10.5 engines which will feature its proprietary exhaust gas recirculation bypass (EGRBP) emissions-reduction technology.

NYK has four 174,000 cubic meter LNG carriers under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in South Korea. The vessels are due to be completed in sequence during 2027. The ships will measure 289.9 meters in length, with a breadth of 46.1 meters.

In addition to ME-GA engines, the LNG carriers will also feature a shaft generator and air lubrication system (ALS), which will make them more environmentally friendly than conventional LNG carriers, according to NYK.

Courtesy of MAN ES

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, commented on the order from NYK: “We developed this engine for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs and, indeed, all ME-GA orders to date have been exclusively for this segment. Demand for the engine has been continuously strong since its introduction, especially due to its accompaniment by our self-developed EGR system that comes proven by more than a decade of in-service, operational experience and optimisation.”

Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, added that this is the first order from NYK and that the company received more than 278 ME-GA engine orders since May 2021.