Home Shipbuilding NYK receives new dual-fuel LNG-powered bulker with open arms

NYK receives new dual-fuel LNG-powered bulker with open arms

Vessels
August 11, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan-headquartered Imabari Shipbuilding has delivered a 209,000 dwt dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered bulk carrier SG Dawn to its owner.

Courtesy of Imabari Shipbuilding

The LNG-powered bulker was handed over on August 7 at the company’s Saijo Shipyard. It is understood that the newbuilding’s owner is Tokyo-based maritime transport giant Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

As disclosed, the Japan-flagged unit possesses an overall length of almost 300 meters, a breadth of 50 meters and a depth of 25 meters. The 110,845 GT SG Dawn has reportedly been classed by the Japanese classification society ClassNK.

As officials from Imabari Shipbuilding have noted, the Capesize bulk carrier can operate on two types of fuel: conventional heavy fuel oil (HFO) and liquefied natural gas. Due to the LNG propulsion, the ship is expected to achieve a significant cut in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), with a calculated reduction of this pollutant estimated between 20 and 30%.

What is more, SG Dawn is expected to virtually eliminate (100%) sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions, which are a major cause of air pollution. According to Imabari Shipbuilding, the vessel has also been fitted with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for the main engine, enabling compliance with Tier III nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission stipulations.

As informed, propulsion and environmental performance of the bulker have been ‘enhanced’ further with energy-saving devices installed near the propeller, as well as with a twisted rudder and hull coating that lowers friction with seawater.

In addition to SG Dawn, NYK currently also owns and operates LNG-powered units named SG Ocean and SG Twilight. The former ship, hailed as “the first LNG-powered Capesize bulker built in Japan“, was turned over to NYK in February 2024. It was constructed by shipbuilding player Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU), a portion of the shares of which were acquired by Imabari in June this year.

NYK received the 210,933 dwt SG Twilight, also built by JMU, in February 2024. The bulker was booked to sail under the company’s Sail GREEN brand.

OE logo

