NYK launches green brands to consolidate net-zero ambitions

April 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has launched a new NYK GREEN EARTH brand and expanded its Sail GREEN brand from the Car Transportation Division to other business divisions, consolidating efforts to reach net zero by 2050.

Plumeria Leader, LNG-fueled PCTC, sailing under the Sail GREEN brand. Courtesy of NYK

Under the two brands, NYK aims to expand its green-business initiatives and low-environmental-impact services in its logistics business, which is mainly ocean transportation.

The company also plans to develop both brands so that more stakeholders can know about its low-carbonisation and decarbonisation efforts and services.

Through green business, NYK GREEN EARTH brand targets offshore wind power-related business, development of next-generation fuels, participation in the supply chains for ammonia and hydrogen, LNG bunkering, transportation and storage of CO2, carbon credits, marine energy-related business, support for startups, and more.

The second brand, Sail GREEN emphasizes NYK’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport.

It has been expanded to include ocean transportation, terminal, and land transportation in the car transportation, dry bulk and energy transportation business.

The launch of NYK GREEN EARTH and the expansion of Sail GREEN is said to be NYK’s statement of determination to evolve into a corporate entity that is the preferred logistics provider and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by accelerating ESG management.

Recently, the company took delivery of Plumeria Leader, the second large LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built in Japan.

This is NYK’s second LNG-fueled car carrier following the Sakura Leader and both vessels are sailing under the Sail GREEN brand.

