NYK’s new LPG-powered LPG carrier delivered

January 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries has delivered new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-fueled LPG carrier Lantana Planet to compatriot shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

As informed, this vessel is a dual-fuel LPG carrier using LPG and low-sulfur fuel oil, and KHI’s fourth 84,000 cbm LPG carrier adopting a dual-fuel main engine. Furthermore, it is the 69th LPG carrier built by the company.

Credit: KHI

In recent years, in order to effectively reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from international shipping, more vessels are adopting liquefied gases as an alternative to heavy fuel oil on a global scale.

The 230-meter long LPG carrier is powered by LPG, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and is expected to significantly reduce environmental impact.

In this way, the new vessel will meet SOx emission standards which were strengthened in January 2020, and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations which will further strengthen CO 2 emission standards.

Since January 2015, SOx emission restrictions in North American and European emission control areas (ECAs) have limited sulfur content in fuels to 0.1% or less. Starting in January 2020, regulations have required ships operating in all other parts of the world to use fuel with sulfur content levels of 0.5% or less, or alternatively use equipment to reduce SOx in exhaust gases to an equivalent level.

On the other hand, EEDI encompasses compulsory international regulations requiring energy-efficiency compliance in newly built ships based on EEDI values, which specify CO 2 emissions in grams for transporting one ton of cargo for one mile.

EEDI regulation values apply in increasingly strict phases based on the construction-contract conclusion date and finished-ship delivery date. Phase 3 regulations (30% CO 2 emissions reduction compared with baseline levels) are introduced for certain ship types including large LPG carriers and LNG carriers contracted to be built in 2022 or later.

In order to satisfy restrictions on NOx Tier III controls emissions which are implemented by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the main engine and generator are equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, an exhaust gas purification system to reduce NOx, which allows the ship to navigate in Emission Control Area (ECA).

KHI plans to develop and build more LPG-fueled LPG carriers, LPG/NH3 carriers, and other commercial vessels that meet environmental standards, as well as to develop and offer other eco-friendly marine technologies, to contribute to the establishment of a low-carbon/decarbonized society.

These products include vessels for transporting liquefied hydrogen, considered to be the next-generation energy source.

Recently, the company established the Sustainability Linked Loan Framework Template and in accordance with the principles, set future targets regarding the establishment of a hydrogen supply chain.