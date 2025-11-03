Illustration/InfinityWEC wave energy farm (Courtesy of Ocean Harvesting Technologies)
Home Marine Energy Ocean Harvesting Technologies appoints new COO

Ocean Harvesting Technologies appoints new COO

November 3, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Sweden’s Ocean Harvesting Technologies has appointed Cody Bradway as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing experience from the marine, offshore, and renewable energy sectors to the Gothenburg-based wave energy developer.

Illustration/InfinityWEC wave energy farm (Courtesy of Ocean Harvesting Technologies)

According to Ocean Harvesting Technologies, Bradway joined the company with a proven background in scaling operations and leading multi-site teams of over 50 people across several business areas, delivering measurable performance improvements. 

In his new role, Bradway will oversee operations and strengthen the organization as Ocean Harvesting continues advancing its InfinityWEC wave energy system toward commercial deployment.

“As COO, I’ll be focusing on driving operational excellence, strengthening project delivery, and supporting our team as we move from development to large-scale implementation. I’m passionate about bringing people, technology, and strategy together to accelerate progress in the renewable energy transition,” Bradway said.

“As someone who has loved the ocean, it’s a privilege to be part of such an innovative and purpose-driven company, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of sustainable energy.”

Bradway will be based in Gothenburg, where Ocean Harvesting is continuing development of its InfinityWEC system aimed at utility-scale wave energy production.

In April, the company launched a €200,000 financing round to support further development of its InfinityWEC wave energy converter (WEC) in 2025. The move is part of a larger €700,000 capital requirement for 2025-2027.

