Concept for Ocean Harvesting’s InfinityWEC (Courtesy of Ocean Harvesting Technologies)
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Ocean Harvesting Technologies adds new board member with BP experience

Ocean Harvesting Technologies adds new board member with BP experience

Human Capital
September 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Sweden’s Ocean Harvesting Technologies has appointed a new board member, effective August 2025, as the Swedish wave energy developer looks to reinforce its leadership in the energy transition. 

Concept for Ocean Harvesting’s InfinityWEC (Courtesy of Ocean Harvesting Technologies)

The company welcomed Johan G. Andersson to its board.

According to Ocean Harvesting, Andersson brings more than 30 years of global energy and industrial transformation experience, with a track record of delivering business initiatives and performance improvement across more than 70 countries.

Andersson currently serves as Executive Chairman of Cling Systems. His previous roles include VP Group Strategy & Sustainability at Nynas AB, CEO of Drivkraft Sverige, and Global Go-to-Market Director at BP.

In April, the company launched a €200,000 financing round to support further development of its InfinityWEC wave energy converter (WEC) in 2025. The move is part of a larger €700,000 capital requirement for 2025-2027.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles