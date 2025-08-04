Oceaneering upgrades its vessel to perform simultaneous autonomous survey ops
August 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering International has upgraded its 77-meter-long research vessel, launched in 2000, to perform simultaneous autonomous survey operations.

Source: Oceaneering

Ocean Intervention II, purpose-built for geophysical and geotechnical surveys, underwent upgrades in early 2025 to expand its capabilities and improve performance for modern survey demands, including survey system upgrades which saw the expansion of hull-mounted sensor and a full overhaul of navigation and positioning systems.

Furthermore, the enhancements include rear deck and interior refurbishments, including the installation of a dedicated Launch and Recovery System (LARS) for uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), data infrastructure improvements, including computer rack room retrofits and integration with Microsoft Azure Cloud services for data processing and analysis, as well as engine room modernization to improve reliability and extend vessel life.

According to Oceaneering, with its enhanced configuration, the vessel seamlessly transitions between AUV and towed geophysical surveys, and geotechnical sampling, supporting efficient, multi-discipline survey campaigns.

“The Ocean Intervention II provides a step change in survey data acquisition productivity with the ability to simultaneously collect AUV, towed geophysical, and geotechnical data. We’re excited to offer this enhanced capability to our clients,” said Peter Buchanan, Sr. Director – Survey, Products and Services, Subsea Robotics at Oceaneering.

Oceaneering last month secured a contract with an affiliate of U.S. energy major ExxonMobil to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services and integrated solutions at an offshore block in Angola.

