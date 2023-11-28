Oceans of Energy on the move to bigger facility

November 28, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Dutch offshore solar company Oceans of Energy has started scaling up its headquarters and construction facility to accommodate the growing needs for its offshore solar solution.

Oceans of Energy’s facility (Courtesy of Oceans of Energy)

Oceans of Energy’s construction facility can house the enhanced fabrication and assembly capabilities required to accelerate the building of offshore solar farm system for the company’s ongoing and upcoming projects.

The include offshore solar farm inside the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind park being developed by CrossWind, a joint-venture between Shell and Eneco, as well as recently launched Offshore for Sure project.

“The move represents a significant milestone for us, and we are eager to leverage this new space to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this new industry we are creating.

“This means the start of the first production line of floaters that will be installed in the world’s first offshore solar farm within a wind park plus green hydrogen electrolyzer.

“This relocation wouldn’t be possible without the support of our amazing team, clients like CrossWind and innovation programs.

“We are grateful for the trust you’ve placed in us, and we are excited about the opportunities this move brings for collaboration, innovation, and growth,” Oceans for Energy said in a statement.

Aside from various collaborative projects Oceans of Energy is involved in, the company also recently secured a statement of conformity from DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider for its offshore solar solution, which clears it for deployment in rough sea conditions like those in the North Sea.

