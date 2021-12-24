Oceanteam bags cable transport deal with Chinese client

December 24, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Offshore cable solutions provider Oceanteam has secured a contract with a Chinese client to transport subsea cables from China to the Netherlands.

According to the company, the scope of work comprises shipping and spooling of cables for an undisclosed client. The project is scheduled to commence in Q1 2022.

Without revealing further details on the project, Oceanteam said that the contract adds to the increased focus on cable handling and logistics.

In addition to the new contract, the company also received a two-year extension of the storage contract in the Netherlands. As informed, the extension follows a period of storage of a 100+ kilometre subsea cable at the Oceanteam’s facility in Velsen for one of the world’s leading cable manufacturers.

The contract has been extended until Q4 2023.

Headquartered in Norway, Oceanteam is Lloyd’s ISO certified company which supports the marine cable industry with short- and long-haul cable transport, cable storage, cable logistics and cable handling solutions and services.

Earlier this year, the company landed a contract with an undisclosed client for the provision of a cable transport spread for a project in the German Baltic area and entered into a memorandum of agreement for the sale of the CSV Southern Ocean, announcing also a potential merger with PASSER Group

However, in November, the companies revealed their mutual decision to discontinue negotiations over the potential merger since the final agreement on the underlying economics could not be reached.