Oceanteam’s CSV Southern Ocean to work for Fugro offshore Australia

August 13, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Oceanteam’s construction support vessel (CSV) Southern Ocean has secured a new contract with Fugro Australia.

The works on this contract offshore Australia are scheduled to begin in Q4 2020.

The works are expected to have a duration of approximately 30 days.

Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam, said: “Securing this new contract for the CSV Southern Ocean shows the increased activity in the offshore market and its faith in our assets. The deployment of the vessel will follow the execution of the planned class renewal programme of CSV Southern Ocean, which is currently being executed in Singapore and to be completed in September 2020.”

CSV Southern Ocean is jointly owned by Bourbon and Oceanteam.