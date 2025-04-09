Back to overview
Home Subsea Subsea mooring installation call keeps DOF vessel offshore Australia

Subsea mooring installation call keeps DOF vessel offshore Australia

Vessels
April 9, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group is staying with its multi-purpose vessel Skandi Hercules in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to perform subsea mooring installation services.

Source: DOF

The new substantial contract, worth between $25 million and $50 million, will see Skandi Hercules provide related moorings and installation subsea services offshore West Australia.

The scope of work includes DOF’s in-house project management and engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

Offshore execution is scheduled in the third quarter of 2025 with the vessel set to be engaged on the project for approximately two months.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “The award secures substantial backlog for the APAC region in the second half of 2025, and we look forward to delivering a safe and successful project.”

Skandi Hercules was built in 2010 and is of STX AH04 CD design. The 109.6-meter-long vessel has construction support vessel (CSV) features based on a modern anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) ship design and can accommodate 90 persons.

DOF in September 2024 won a new subsea decommissioning services contract award for the vessel in Western Australian waters, which came several months after a contract extension that kept it occupied offshore Australia into Q3 2024.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles