OceanTools gets fibre-optic termination housings order
OceanTools has secured a contract for the design and manufacture of a 7500-metre depth rated fibre optic termination housing, by a subsea telecommunications cable manufacturer based in the Asia Pacific.
The OceanTools subsea design team collaborated with Aberdeen based start-up, Subsea Connect, to develop a pressure housing and cable termination solution which includes stress relief and water blocking functionality.
“This contract award proves that when it comes to providing solutions for problems in the world’s harshest environments, our clients realise they’re in safe hands when dealing with OceanTools’ industry-leading design team,” said Kevin Parker, managing director, OceanTools. “We are delighted to invoke the services of Subsea Connect and lend support to their recently formed business.”
Martin Dines, director of Subsea Connect added: “We are thrilled to be involved with OceanTools on this prestigious project and we look forward to working with them on future projects.”
Upon completion of the pre-production unit, it is anticipated that the delivery of this solution will lead to a series of further design work projects for additional cable sizes, as well as, the annual manufacture of £six-figures supply of termination housings.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
OceanTools to provide subsea housings to Proeon
OceanTools has secured an order with Proeon Systems, worth around £400,000, to design and manufactur...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 20 days ago
OceanTools bags Seatronics order
OceanTools has secured £50,000 contract from Seatronics to supply the newly launched PowerLOG combin...Posted: 20 days ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Seatronics to Market OceanTools Subsea Dye Detection Tech
Seatronics has teamed up with subsea engineering firm OceanTools to promote the newly-launched D7 Dy...Posted: 5 months ago
-
Posted: 9 days ago
JDR gets Boskalis contract for Moray East array cable termination and testing
JDR, owned by the TFKable Group, has signed a contract with Boskalis to provide the termination and ...Posted: 9 days ago