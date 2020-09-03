OceanTools gets fibre-optic termination housings order

September 3, 2020, by Anela Dokso

OceanTools has secured a contract for the design and manufacture of a 7500-metre depth rated fibre optic termination housing, by a subsea telecommunications cable manufacturer based in the Asia Pacific.

The OceanTools subsea design team collaborated with Aberdeen based start-up, Subsea Connect, to develop a pressure housing and cable termination solution which includes stress relief and water blocking functionality.

“This contract award proves that when it comes to providing solutions for problems in the world’s harshest environments, our clients realise they’re in safe hands when dealing with OceanTools’ industry-leading design team,” said Kevin Parker, managing director, OceanTools. “We are delighted to invoke the services of Subsea Connect and lend support to their recently formed business.”

Martin Dines, director of Subsea Connect added: “We are thrilled to be involved with OceanTools on this prestigious project and we look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Upon completion of the pre-production unit, it is anticipated that the delivery of this solution will lead to a series of further design work projects for additional cable sizes, as well as, the annual manufacture of £six-figures supply of termination housings.