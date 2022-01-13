Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022 opens floorplan

January 13, 2022, by adrianamunteanu

We are excited to announce that from now on it is possible to book your stand at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2022. The 15th edition of OEEC will take place on the 29th and 30th of November 2022 at RAI Amsterdam.

Many leading companies have already booked their stand for OEEC 2022, namely: Damen Shipyards, Mammoet, North Sea Port, Ela Container Offshore, Spliethoff, Huisman, Oil States Industries, GSS Marine Services, Hetraco B.V, VLCV, Emce Winches, Seacontractors, Holland Shipyards Group, AAA Propulsion, Van Meeuwen, Smulders, VandeGrijp, Bexco, Seatools, MO4, Mocean Offshore, TWD, Barge Master and more.

It has been a year where the energy transition and sustainable solutions dominated the headlines. Now more than ever, our combined force is crucial to drive the energy transition. To further consolidate the efforts towards our net-zero future, experts and professionals meet in order to discuss the different facets of this transformation, share knowledge and expertise about their innovations.

OEEC is the place where different sectors of the energy sector meet, including oil & gas, offshore wind, marine energy companies etc. It is an opportunity to explore how each sector plays its role in the energy transition. For over a decade, the exhibition has become a focal point of industry knowledge, bringing together prominent speakers, innovators, commercial and networking opportunities under one roof. To bring different sector developments in the limelight, the exhibition will host a content programme filled with Talk Shows, Energy Talks, and a Live Studio. More information about the content programme will follow very soon.

Are you ready to connect thousands of professionals in the offshore energy industry? Bring your company in the spotlight at the heart of offshore energy by booking your stand. Check what stand options we offer this year. On the floorplan you can see who already booked and what spots are available.