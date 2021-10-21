Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference and Navingo Career Event 2021 start in a few days!

October 21, 2021, by adrianamunteanu

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2021 is approaching! With only a few days left, don’t forget to sign up to be part of a great event filled with networking opportunities, insightful sessions and doing business.

This year’s content theme is: “Offshore Energy in a Changing World.” Four talk shows and six energy talks paint the energy landscape in transition. Several new trends, like hydrogen, building with nature and maintenance by drones will be analysed. At the same time, the Live Studio will broadcast a non-stop live programme where perspectives from the next generations, pitches from leading companies, interviews with visitors and market outlooks will be shared.

The Navingo Career Event takes place simultaneously at RAI Amsterdam and online. This event is focused on connecting new talent with companies. (Young) professionals will be able to get inspired by the latest innovations and technologies from the organisations operating in the marine and offshore energy industry. Job seekers will also have the opportunity to receive tips and insights from the employer, get their CV and LinkedIn profile checked and get matched with potential employees.

