Offshore wind to power Europe’s largest power-to-x plant

February 23, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has unveiled plans to build a Power-to-X plant in Esbjerg which will convert power from offshore wind turbines to green ammonia.

Consisting of 1 GW electrolysis, the plant will be Europe’s largest production facility of CO2-free green ammonia, CIP said.

The ammonia will be used by the agriculture sector as CO2-free green fertilizer and by the shipping industry as CO2-free green fuel.

The excess heat will be used to provide heating for around one-third of the local households in Esbjerg.

The announcement is made in collaboration with companies within the agriculture and shipping industries including Arla, Danish Crown, DLG, A. P. Moller – Maersk, and DFDS.

Together with CIP, they have signed a memorandum of understanding, in which the signatories commit themselves to work towards realizing the establishment of the facility.

”With this project, we support further development to cut CO2 emission from agriculture and shipping in Denmark, through the use of CO2-free green fertilizers and green fuel. The agriculture and shipping industries are industries, which are embarking on a journey of decarbonization. Solutions such as Power-to-X are key for these industries to take the next big leap within the decarbonization,” said Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner in CIP, responsible for the Energy Transition Fund.

CIP has recently announced its new Energy Transition Fund to invest in P-t-X and other next-generation renewable technologies. This enables investors to participate in the decarbonization of sectors, such as agriculture and transportation, in addition to renewable electricity generation.

Among the potential investors in the project in Esbjerg and the new fund is PensionDanmark.

”More than 10 years ago, we were a first mover into renewable infrastructure investments including offshore wind. We are excited about the opportunity to continue investing with CIP at the forefront of the energy market developments, beginning with the project in Esbjerg, and will present the opportunity to our Board next month,” said Torben Möger Pedersen, CEO PensionDanmark and chairman of the Danish Government’s Climate Partnership on Finance.