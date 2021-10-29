Oldendorff Carriers orders up to 12 eco-friendly Kamsarmaxes in China

October 29, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Germany-based dry bulk carrier owner and operator Oldendorff Carriers has signed a contract for two batches of newbuilding contracts for a series of eco-friendly Kamsarmax vessels with Chinese Hantong Shipyard.

As informed, the contracts, which were signed this summer, include 5 firm vessels with options to purchase additional 7 ships. The options are likely to be declared during the first quarter of 2022.

The latest orders are for the new Sdari-82 (2020) design, which features an improved hull form for lower fuel consumption and a better light running margin (LRM) for the propeller, the company revealed.

The firm and optional vessels will deliver between July 2022 and September 2023. Some of them have been resold to another owner.

With the latest orders signed with the Chinese shipyard, Oldendorff will have a total of 31 vessels built at Hantong between 2016 and 2023, comprising 7 Newcastlemaxes and 24 Kamsarmaxes.

Next month, Hantong will also deliver the last two Newcastlemax newbuildings, which will service a 10 year contract of affreightment from 2023 onwards.

Oldendorff Carriers’ impressive fleet renewal program is continuing with several vessels set to join the company in the coming months. Further orders waiting for delivery include two 61,300 dwt Ultramax newbuildings, a 182,000 dwt eco Capesize newbuilding and several other purchases.

Adding these transactions, Oldendorff Carriers’ fleet under operation will exceed 750 vessels.