Olympic Subsea multipurpose vessel starts charter with James Fisher

April 3, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

James Fisher Subtech has signed a charter agreement with Olympic Subsea for the exclusive use and operation of the multipurpose offshore vessel Olympic Taurus.

Source: James Fisher Subtech

Olympic Taurus has already been mobilized for work from Montrose Port, Aberdeenshire, and fitted with a work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV), in support of an unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification, survey and disposal campaign in the North Sea.

Following the completion of the activities in early May, the vessel will be available for additional projects and mobilized in and around UK and European waters.

Furthermore, the agreement will see the vessel used by both JF Subtech and its sister company James Fisher Renewables.

According to JF Subtech, the agreement is its second charter agreement of 2023 and increases the company’s vessel availability and capacity to support additional projects and further cements its commitment to the UK offshore energy industry.

“JF Subtech is incredibly proud to welcome the Olympic Taurus, our second chartered vessel for 2023. As the vessel market tightens, she will prove to be a reliable and capable asset at a predictable cost base, deployed on various WROV projects for our customers in the energy sector,” said Mike Bailey, Asset and Operations Director at JF Subtech.

“The agreement allows us the flexibility to continue supporting our existing customers with our core capabilities whilst simultaneously supporting the wider UK offshore energy industry.”

The news follows JF Subtech’s recent announcement of its first seasonal charter agreement for IRM and subsea construction vessel Edda Savanah.