Methanol-ready subsea vessel pair with battery hybrid tech lands on Kongsberg’s worksheet

March 14, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway-headquartered marine technology player Kongsberg Maritime has won a new design and equipment assignment for two multipurpose subsea vessels envisioned to be methanol-ready dual-fuel ships sporting battery hybrid technology. These vessels are set to be built for multiple purposes and optimized for advanced offshore operations under rough conditions.

Kongsberg Maritime’s contract with Olympic Group is related to the UT7623 sustainable energy vessel (SEV) designs for two subsea construction ships that are expected to be not only ready to run on methanol but also feature battery hybrid technology. The Norwegian firm sees this deal as the first reference to its latest subsea construction vessel designs, encompassing a fully integrated package of technology, including rim-drive propulsion, hybrid power, and winch systems.

Stig Remøy, CEO & President of Olympic, commented: “At Olympic, we have always been at the forefront of innovation, setting new standards for sustainable offshore operations. The UT7623 SEV vessels build on our long-standing experience in renewable energy and oil and gas, offering unmatched flexibility and efficiency. With Kongsberg Maritime’s cutting-edge technology, we are once again delivering vessels that lead the industry forward.”

The vessels, designed in close collaboration with Olympic, are expected to be the most energy-efficient in their category, according to Kongsberg Maritime, which elaborates that the extensive package of integrated technology will encapsulate rim-drive electric azimuth propulsion, retractable azimuth bow thrusters, switchboards, and thruster drives, hybrid battery power, an integrated bridge system, automation and control systems, a dynamic positioning system, tank sounding, mooring winches, and an overhead ROV launch and recovery system (LARS).

Per Kristian Furø, Sales Director at Kongsberg Maritime, highlighted: “We are excited to deliver the UT7623 SEV vessels to Olympic. These vessels represent the latest offering from our extensive ship design portfolio. They are methanol-ready dual fuel, and have a fully electric propulsion system, setting new benchmarks in the industry for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“This new design exemplifies the qualities of next-generation ships through their innovative design, environmental sustainability, operational efficiency, and economic impact. They are vessels that not only meet but exceed the demands of modern offshore operations and will do so with extremely low fuel consumption.”

With delivery scheduled for the summer of 2027, the vessel duo will be constructed at the CMHI shipyard in Shenzhen, China. These vessels will operate in both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors, featuring advanced technologies that are said to exceed the Paris Agreement requirements.

The deal for two subsea vessels comes only days after Kongsberg Maritime secured a contract to revamp a double-ended car ferry for emission-free battery-powered operations.

