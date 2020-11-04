ONE Aquila loses containers in rough seas

November 4, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Several containers have fallen overboard from a Panama-flagged containership in bad weather off the US coast.

At the time of the incident, the 14,052 TEU ONE Aquila was en route to its next port call, the Port of Long Beach.

The New Panamax boxship is operated by Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) and deployed in the Pacific South Loop 7 (PS7) service. Built in 2018, it is owned by Japanese shipping major NYK Line, one of three founders of ONE.

“According to our partner ONE …, a limited number of containers are affected by this incident,” German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said in its customer avisory on 3 November.

“Considering the terminal congestion expected in the California ports, the vessel is expected to be significantly delayed and a schedule recovery plan will be shared once available.”

Offshore Energy – Green Marine contacted ONE for more details on the incident, however, the company is yet to reply.

According to ONE Acquila’s AIS data provided by MarineTraffic, the ship is currently en route to the Port of Tacoma where it is expected to arrive on 6 November.

Last year, another Panama-flagged ONE vessel lost containers while on its way to Wilmington, USA. After the 8,614 TEU Helsinki Bridge encountered rough weather, its container stacks fell over.