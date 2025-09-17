OneSubsea turns to Innovex for wellheads as part of its supply strategy change

Back to overview
September 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has named Innovex International, a Houston-based company established in 2024 following the merger of Dril-Quip and Innovex Downhole Solutions, as its exclusive manufacturer and supplier of wellhead systems.

Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex. Source: Business Wire

As part of the agreement, OneSubsea will transition its subsea wellhead supply strategy from a manufacturing (make) model to a procurement (buy) model, with Innovex as its sole global provider of both OneSubsea and Innovex wellhead systems.

According to Innovex, the partnership builds on a multi-year collaboration and positions both companies to deliver greater mutual value through optimized portfolio management and sustainable growth capacity, while ensuring global access to trusted and field-proven wellhead systems.

“The partnership is a testament to the trust we’ve built with OneSubsea over the years,” said Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex. “By combining our best-in-class wellhead technology with OneSubsea’s market leading subsea offering, we’re enabling both organizations to play to their strengths and deliver a more competitive overall solution to our global customers.”

Innovex wellheads will be fully embedded in OneSubsea’s project delivery value chain. The transition of OneSubsea wellhead manufacturing to Innovex is already underway and is scheduled to complete by the end of 2026.

“We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with Innovex,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of OneSubsea. “Through this agreement we are building greater agility into our supply chain, while at the same time expanding our wellhead offering to our customers. It’s a win for our customers, and it’s a win for us.”

Innovex a couple of months ago completed the divestment of its Subsea Tree product line to compatriot Trendsetter Engineering in an all-cash transaction. The company then noted that the non-core product line had generated less than 1% of combined revenue in the trailing twelve-month period as of the end of Q1 2025.

