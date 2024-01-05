OOCL welcomes its first eco-friendly 24,188 TEU boxship in 2024

January 5, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Hong Kong-based container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) celebrated the start of 2024 with the introduction of another new 24,000+ TEU containership.

Courtesy of OOCL

OOCL Valencia — the newest member in the company’s fleet — was named in the ceremony held at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) shipyard on January 5, 2024.

It is the seventh eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel in a series of twelve ordered by the shipping company and also the first OOCL new vessel in 2024 that will serve OOCL’s Asia-Europe LL1 service.

In October last year, the company named OOCL Gdynia, the sixth unit from the batch which will serve the Asia-Europe LL3 loop line.

“Last year, OOCL received a total of six new container vessels and thus rapidly optimized the fleet structure of both OOCL and the group. In the new year, in addition to the OOCL Valencia, more high-quality and high-performance ships will sail from here,” YU Tao, Director and Member of the Executive Committee of OOCL, said at the ceremony.

“OOCL and NACKS will continue to work for win-win cooperation, grow together, and strive to create value for customers and society. Back by the spirit of ‘take it personally’, OOCL continues to serve as the vital link to global trade, actively respond to the future challenges, and strive to providing customers with better and greener end-to-end integrated logistics and supply chain solutions, which will contribute to the construction of a world-leading shipping technology enterprise for the group.”