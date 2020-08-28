OPT adds Asia-Pacific representative

August 28, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has welcomed Gilar Prakoso to the OPT commercial team as Asia-Pacific representative, based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“The Asia-Pacific region presents significant opportunities for OPT’s power and communications solutions among nations concerned with maritime border enforcement and safeguarding vast oceanic resources,” said George H. Kirby, president and chief executive officer of OPT.

“Gilar’s fluency with local maritime agencies and industry, and his established relationships are essential to growing OPT’s customer base and cultivating regional partnerships. We are excited to have him on board to execute our market expansion strategy and promote our capabilities in this area of the world.”

In Indonesia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region, OPT is developing new opportunities for protecting territorial waters, fortifying illegal fishing prosecution and prevention, and supporting oil well decommissioning in the area.

The addition of an Asia-Pacific representative builds on the company’s existing business relationship with Taiwan-based satellite data solutions provider BAP Precision to pursue joint surveillance solutions for government agencies announced earlier this year.

In his role, Prakoso will provide local and regional support of OPT’s commercial activities, including direct sales, strategic relationships, and project execution.

Prakoso was most recently senior officer at Directorate General of Capture Fisheries with the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries for the Republic of Indonesia. In the role, he monitored the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations’ Regional Fisheries Livelihood Program, supported and monitored the FAO Regional Fisheries Livelihood Programme (RFLP) in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, and developed an alternative livelihood program for small-scale fishermen.

He was also the main contributor to the marine and fisheries geographic information system for Indonesia’s One Map Policy, specifically informing the national map and geodatabase of fishing ports, fisheries management areas, and utilization level of fish resources.

Prakoso holds a Master of Environmental Science and Management degree from the University of Rhode Island as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Fisheries from Bogor Agricultural University in Indonesia.

He also has a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in geographic information systems and remote sensing from the University of Rhode Island.