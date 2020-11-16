OPT inks subsea systems engineering contract for DeepStar

November 16, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a contract for DeepStar project to study the deployment and operational requirements of using its PB3 PowerBuoy to provide remotely controllable zero-carbon power for deepwater subsea oil production.

Illustration/The PB3 PowerBuoy operating in the Adriatic Sea (Courtesy of Ocean Power Technologies)

The work will be performed under the “Remote Zero Carbon Power for Electric Subsea Operations” initiative, which is a techno-economic feasibility study funded by the DeepStar CORE program and supported by project champion Total E&P Research and Technology USA.

The project will explore utilizing OPT’s wave-powered PB3 PowerBuoy and a subsea battery to reduce the cost and carbon emissions associated with conventional means of powering and controlling subsea oil and gas production equipment.

The study will consider water depths of 1000, 2000, and 3000 meters, according to OPT.

“We are excited to work with Total and the DeepStar member companies to explore the practical cost-saving, low-risk, and zero-carbon benefits of our solutions for deepwater subsea oil production applications”, said George H. Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPT.

Daniel Byrd, Subsea & Deepwater Manager at Total E&P Research and Technology USA, added: “Total is interested in studying how locally generated electrical power can support its vision of all-electric, low-carbon developments in deep offshore. This study is intended to identify which combinations of parameters (water depth, tieback distance) could bring cost savings for a simple subsea architecture using OPT’s PB3 PowerBuoy”.

DeepStar is a joint industry technology development program focused on advancing technologies to meet its members’ needs.

Along with Total, members of the Texas-based consortium include Chevron, CNOOC, Equinor, ExxonMobil, JX Nippon, Occidental, Petrobras, Shell, and Woodside.