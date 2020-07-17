Optime nets Equinor deal

Equinor has selected Optime’s Hydraulic Pump for its future All-Electric initiative.

All-Electric solutions are attractive in subsea systems for enabling cost effective and standardised field developments.

In traditional systems, hydraulic valves and equipment on the seabed is supplied and controlled from topside via hydraulic piping over long umbilicals. All-Electric fields may eliminate most of these hydraulic elements as well as related cost and risk by actuating all the valves and controls electrically.

The last remaining valve to be operated by hydraulics is the Surface Controlled Subsurface Safety Valve (SCSSV). This is where Optime’s subsea hydraulic pump (sHPU) is providing local hydraulic power and control subea, and as such enables the operators to implement the new All-Electric technology.

“We have worked with Equinor on identifying the most optimized technical and commercial solution for its All- Electric subsea production systems for a while. By leveraging our experience in subsea hydraulic pump technologies, we now have a single unit pump, with redundant pistons and electronics that only requires almost the same amont of power as a lightbulb. This sHPU will contribute to optimizing project implementation cost to assist future operators drive to more electric and potential unmanned subsea production fields,” said Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO Optime Subsea.

While it is the intent to have all electrical controls and equipment, Equinor has selected Optime to provide this very small, low-cost and robust sHPU to drive all of its SCSSV valves where electric controls is not preferred.

“Last year we delivered the subsea electric power and distribution control module for ABB with its partners in Equinor, Total and Chevron. Now, we are providing the sHPU for Equinor – both developments being All-Electric driven. Continuing this path, but with a significantly greater value directed at operators’ mature field and their cost reducing efforts, is our completed fully autonomous subsea battery and software controls system. The subsea industry is continously in the forefront technically and for future innovative, cheap and environmentally friendly solutions – we believe to be positioned as a preferred partner“, Jan-Fredrik added.