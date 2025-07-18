North Sea oil & gas pair comes up on CHC’s flight radar with multi-year chopper deal

Mariner platform; Credit: Jamie Baikie/Equinor
Project & Tenders
July 18, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has hired CHC Helicopter, a Texas-based helicopter services provider, on a long-term assignment at two oil and gas projects in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The three-year deal will enable CHC Helicopter to support Equinor’s Mariner and Rosebank fields on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The first field has been producing hydrocarbons for the Norwegian giant since 2019 on the East Shetland platform, 150 kilometers east of the Shetland Islands.

The U.S. helicopter provider will utilize an H175 for the Mariner field. Equinor, as the operator of this asset, made the final investment decision for the project in 2012. The field was the Norwegian state-owned energy giant’s first operated development in the UK North Sea when it came on stream.

The field development concept encompasses the Mariner A production, drilling, and living quarters (PDQ) platform based on a steel jacket with a floating storage unit (FSU), Mariner B. While CHC will provide sole-use S-92 support for Rosebank for three years, a second S-92 will join operations in 2026 to meet anticipated demand as the project develops.

This field, which is under development around 130 kilometers northwest of Shetland, has faced multiple delays and setbacks. Equinor’s partner in the Rosebank field, Ithaca Energy, recently confirmed progress in the multi-year development timeline, with estimated first production in 2026/27.

This scope of work encompasses the completion of a subsea campaign entailing the installation of all nine subsea structures ahead of schedule, in parallel with ongoing FPSO Petrojarl Rosebank, previously known as Petrojarl Knarr, modification scopes.

Dave Grant, Commercial Director – Europe at CHC Helicopter, commented: “CHC and Equinor have a strong, well-established partnership both here in the UK and in global markets. We’re proud to continue to build on the collaboration with this new contract.

“Mariner and Rosebank are critical projects to the UK and Europe’s energy security, and our deep sector experience means we are uniquely positioned to support their success.”

CHC is supporting Equinor’s hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects in the North Sea, while its Brazilian division provides crew transportation services to the Peregrino field, which is the Norwegian giant’s largest operated field outside of Norway.

