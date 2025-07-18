Subsea7 hired by Equinor and Shell under two new contracts
Subsea7 hired by Equinor and Shell under two new contracts

July 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea7 has secured two new contracts, one with Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor for work in Norway and the other with UK-headquartered energy firm Shell for the provision of services in the U.S.

Namely, Subsea7 announced the award of a large contract, worth between $300 million and $500 million, by Equinor for the Fram Sør development project in Norway.

The scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea structures and flowlines, including 53 kilometres of production, gas lift and water injection lines, as well as the installation of the umbilical system.

The contract follows the award from January of a contract for front-end engineering and design (FEED) that finalized the technical definition of the development.

Engineering and project management will begin straight away at the company’s offices in Norway and the UK, while offshore installation activities are expected in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The Fram Sør area, located 10-30 kilometers north of the Equinor-operated Troll C platform and approximately 70 kilometers north-west of Bergen, will be connected to the existing Fram and Troll C infrastructure.

The contract is subject to authority approval of the Plan for Development and Operations (PDO).

Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway, said: “This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. The FEED study enabled Subsea7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision. We look forward to working closely with Equinor to deliver the Fram Sør development safely and efficiently.”

In a separate announcement, Subsea7 revealed it had been awarded a three-year contract with Shell Offshore Inc. to provide underwater inspection and light construction vessel services across multiple offshore assets in the U.S.

“We are proud that our Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) team in Houston will continue supporting Shell’s US operations by using advanced tools and technologies to ensure the reliability and maximize the performance of their offshore infrastructure,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico.

Subsea7 has received a number of contracts in the last couple of months, with the latest being an EPCI contract offshore Egypt for flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea components for a tie-back to existing infrastructure, and an EPCI contract off Norway covering pipeline bundles, spools, protection covers and tie-ins.

Prior to this, Subsea7 secured a contract with U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips for a FEED study for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development project offshore Norway, a multimillion-dollar assignment with Shell Trinidad and Tobago for a recently green-lighted gas project, and a sizeable subsea contract for a project in West Africa deemed as “strategically important“.

Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), a strategic alliance combining the strengths of SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7, was also recently hired by Equinor to handle an assignment related to the next stage of its operated oil field off the coast of Brazil.

