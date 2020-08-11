Orca provides dive system support and engineering services for Well-Safe Solutions

August 11, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Orca Oceanic Systems Ltd (OOS) has secured a contract with Well-Safe Solutions for the provision of dive system support and engineering services onboard the Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible decommissioning rig.

Mike Masson, OOS’s managing director sad: “We’re delighted to finally secure the Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Well-Safe Solutions. We have been working with Well-Safe extensively over the past eight months assisting in securing a saturation system and associated equipment and now to continue to get the opportunity to install and commission the system is a further endorsement of the professionalism and capabilities of the Orca Oceanic Systems team.

“Our dedicated project team is already deployed, and the preparation phase has begun with arrangements being made to complete the shipping of the system from Singapore as soon as the COVID-19 Situation allows.”

Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions added: “Executing this MSA with Orca Oceanic Systems will ensure the continued delivery of our bespoke plug and abandonment asset, the Well-Safe Guardian, giving our customers the best-in-class service from a single unit.”

The Well-Safe Guardian is an Earl & Wright 700 series mid-water semi-submersible unit which has been optimised specifically for well decommissioning operations in the UK.

With the ability to work in water depths to 1500ft, full work class ROV, wellbore fluids handling systems, integrated Section Milling Swarf Recovery, full 15Kpsi cementing and wireline/slickline capability on-board, the Well-Safe Guardian can be deployed to any well decommissioning operation.

After acquiring the Well-Safe Guardian in 2019, Well-Safe put the unit through an extensive overhaul, modernisation and upgrade program in Port of Nigg, Scotland. Specifically, all Special Periodic Survey (SPS) work was completed, a full accommodation replacement carried out and a complete fabric maintenance program executed to ensure complete readiness for the next ten years of offshore operations.