Out now: Floorplan for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2023, Europe’s premier meeting point for the offshore energy sector, has opened the floorplan for this year’s event. In 2023, as in the years before, OEEC will bring together professionals from oil & gas, offshore wind, floating wind, marine energy, hydrogen and maritime industry industries in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

By giving the floor to multiple energy industries to showcase their solutions and expertise, OEEC offers the ideal platform for those involved in the energy transition to network, build partnerships, explore new business opportunities, and share their knowledge and insights.

The urgency stemming from climate change and energy security concerns has brought the entire energy sector (and beyond) together, whose numerous segments are now connected by strong mutual goals. This is why, besides providing an opportunity to talk business, OEEC’s mission is also to facilitate greater communication and collaboration between different industries in the energy sector and to be a unique place for cross-market focus on efficient and sustainable solutions.

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference is organized by Navingo, whose media brands Offshore Energy and offshoreWIND.biz are read by hundreds of thousands of offshore energy professionals on a monthly basis. This positions OEEC to not only offer a cross-industry showcasing and networking platform, but also to provide online channels for insights shared at the event, and for the participants’ stories to reach a global audience.

‘Changing Currents’ – OEEC 2023 conference

With this year’s leading conference theme, ‘Changing Currents’, leaders and experts from the industry will share thoughts and visions on how to create the maritime and offshore energy landscape of the future.

“Will the energy transition accelerate to accomplish the ambitions set out by governments or will it take a different path? What is necessary for offshore energy industry to step up? One thing is for sure, we live in turbulent times where past performances are no guarantee of future results”, said Jaap Prost, Conference Manager at Navingo BV.

While it comes with one overarching theme, OEEC 2023 conference will be anything but general. OEEC 2023 is an offshore wind conference. It is a floating wind conference. It is a hydrogen conference. It is an oil & gas conference, as well as a marine energy conference.

With panel discussions, presentations, interviews, and The Stage talks, OEEC’s content program dives deep into each market and its supply chain, and brings different sector developments into the limelight.

