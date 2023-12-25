Overseas Shipholding equips its entire fleet with Starlink internet

December 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Provider of energy transportation services Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) has decided to equip its vessel fleet with Space X’s Starlink satellite internet service.

OSG

Since the introduction to the market of Starlink’s global maritime service earlier this year, OSG’s IT department has worked to substantially complete the installation of Starlink equipment on every vessel in the fleet, with full installation expected by year-end.

OSG marks this advancement as part of the company’s commitment to a new era of connectivity for seafarers on board all OSG vessels.

The availability of Starlink allows seafarers to have internet access even in the most remote maritime locations.

“Our crew identified this as important, and we listened. The goal of the Starlink install was to enhance vessel communications and improve our crew’s ability to connect with family and friends. Our seafarers are the greatest asset we possess, and we are glad to support them on this. Our investment in the Starlink technology represents a major step forward in our industry and highlights our commitment to improving the quality of life for our crewmembers while they are at sea,” Patrick O’Halloran, OSG’s Chief Operations Officer, stated.

“The implementation of this service will further position OSG as a forward-thinking organization in the maritime industry. In addition to the benefits that Starlink provides to OSG’s crew, the availability of reliable, high-speed internet access while our ships are travelling across the globe will permit seafarers to better manage their vessels and communicate with shoreside staff.”

OSG has a fleet of 21 vessels, encompassing product carriers, Alaska-class crude oil tankers, tug barges and non-Jones Act vessels.

Starlink is widely acclaimed for its constellation of low-level satellites that provide internet service access in even the most remote and challenging environments. Shipping companies around the world are opting to install the service on their ships.