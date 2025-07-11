Skandi Tender vessel at sea
AHTS vessel pair leaving DOF’s fleet

Vessels
July 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Danish subsidiary of Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has inked deals with an undisclosed international buyer to sell two vessels from its fleet.

Skandi Tender; Source: DOF

Thanks to the deals, the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels Skandi Tender and Skandi Trader are set to be sold to an international buyer whose name has not been revealed.

The sale of the latter is contingent upon the buyer’s inspection. Delivery of both vessels to the new owner is scheduled for September 2025.

The 2009-built Skandi Tender and the 2008-built Skandi Trader are of Vik Sandvik 472 AHTS design and can accommodate 30 people. They are designed for field installation operations across a wide range of water depths and conditions.

This comes on the heels of long-term assignments secured for another vessel duo, Skandi Logger and Skandi Achiever, with Petrobras.

