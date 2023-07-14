Pan Ocean names new LNG bunkering vessel chartered by Shell

July 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipping company Pan Ocean has christened its newest liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel which is set to be chartered to energy company Shell LNG.

Shell

As informed, the christening ceremony for the 18,000 cbm ship was held yesterday (13 July). The ship, which was named New Frontier 2, was built by South Korean shipbuilding company Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

For Shell, this LNG bunkering vessel is the third unit to be deployed in the Americas and is part of its fleet of 12 bunker vessels,

The charter agreement with Pan Ocean was signed in 2021.

New Frontier 2 is capable of bunkering multiple ship types, both in port and offshore. It can also provide loading and gas-up/cool-down services to LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels.

“Across the globe, we have safely completed more than 1,000 LNG bunker operations. With this latest addition, we are stepping up our support to shipping customers, empowering them to make immediate emission reduction through LNG,” said Tahir Faruqui, Global Head of Downstream LNG at Shell.

To remind, a few days ago, LNG Shipping, a joint venture between Victrol and Sogestran, launched Energy Stockholm, an LNG bunker barge that will be also chartered to Shell. The vessel, dubbed Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge, will carry out bunkering operations in the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam (ARA) region.