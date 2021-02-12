PaxOcean to build tugboats for Taiwan LNG

February 12, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Indonesia-based PaxOcean’s PT Graha Trisaka Industri shipyard signed a contract with Taiwan Navigation for the construction of five tugboats.

Courtesy of PaxOcean

The tugboats are set to serve the liquefied natural gas terminal currently under construction at the Kwun Tong Industrial Port.

The five tugboats are based on the Robert Allan design and will be constructed at PaxOcean’s yard in Batam, Indonesia. Each will have a bollard pull of 60 tonnes.

Two of the tugboats are to be fitted with steerable Rudder propellers and three with Voith Schneider propellers.

The scheduled delivery of the five tugboats is last quarter of 2022.

The contract was signed at the end of January, after Taiwan Navigation secured a 25-year charter contract from China Petroleum (CPC), Taiwan to support LNG carriers at a new import terminal.