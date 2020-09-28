Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum gets new CEO

September 28, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Community interest company behind Marine Energy Wales, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum (PCF), has appointed Steve Hall as CEO.

Hall brings with him over 30 years of experience in ocean science, technology and policy.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology, a Chartered Marine Scientist, and a Fellow of the Society for Underwater Technology.

His career has been a mix of private and public sector work including coastal survey, seagoing as an ocean chemist, working at oil refineries, managing the science missions of the Britain’s first robot submarine programme, lecturing Masters students, schools liaison officer, and a decade in ocean policy at the National Oceanography Centre where he was providing answers to parliamentary questions, helping develop new marine and coastal laws, writing position papers on a range of ocean topics ranging from fisheries reform and offshore renewables to seabed mining, sea level rise, scallop dredging and sea-grass meadows.

Speaking about his appointment Steve Hall said:

“The role of PCF CEO allows me to transfer all of my accumulated knowledge and work with our members and team for the benefit of one of the most beautiful places on the planet, a place of spirit, of rich human history and culture, and the witness of many cycles of rise and fall as industries have come and gone over the years.

“We have a challenge to protect and enhance what providence has placed on our doorstep, and to help provide secure employment opportunities and economic growth so that our young people can stay in the county and have a life that balances work with enjoying the natural beauty and facilities given us by the ocean, coast and countryside of the region.

“Having seen so much of the world, I’ve worked in every continent except mainland Antarctica, I know how special Pembrokeshire is. It’s a privilege now to have the opportunity to apply all I’ve seen and learned to taking forward the vision of PCF, and to work with such an enthusiastic team and Board.”

Chair of PCF Board, Nick Ainger, also said:

“We welcome Steve as the new CEO of Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum in December.

“He joins us as we have had our most successful year since PCF was formed 20 years ago, and at a time when we continue to develop and strengthen our role delivering solutions for sustainable coastal communities.”

Hall will join the PCF team in December 2020.