Peninsula supplies Norden’s bulk carrier with biofuel

July 11, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Maritime fuel supplier Peninsula has completed its first sustainable biofuel delivery to Norden’s bulk carrier La Luna in Gibraltar.

Peninsula

Peninsula’s BIO blend (VLSFO B24) was derived from Used Cooking Oil (UCO) and delivered by the chemical tanker, Hercules Sky, one of the latest vessels to join the Peninsula fleet. Norden’s 62,594 dwt bulk carrier La Luna received the fuel through ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering on 19 June.

Peninsula’s biofuels are drop in, low-carbon, options that require little to no retrofitting or change to receiving vessels. The International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) accreditation facilitates the supply of biofuels from feedstocks that have fully traceable, sustainable and GHG reducing supply chains. This enables Peninsula to directly support customers seeking help to lower their carbon emissions.

“…The trust that Norden has shown in Peninsula is validation of the thorough and careful planning we have done to bring biofuels to market. Norden has a strong sustainability focus and we are delighted to be a key part of their decarbonisation journey, today and in the future, whilst continuing our own path to net zero,” John Bassadone, Peninsula’s CEO said.

“Peninsula will focus its Biofuels supply in key ports where sufficient critical mass exists. The Mediterranean is a key region for global shipping, and the Gibraltar Strait enjoys an excellent strategic vantage point to capture the inevitable, imminent increase in Biofuel demand,” Nacho de Miguel, Peninsula’s Head of Sustainability added.

“At NORDEN, our climate strategy is to decarbonise our customers’ supply chain,” said Head of Decarbonisation & Climate Solutions, Henrik Røjel.

“It’s therefore essential for us to have a growing base of suppliers, which provide sustainable biofuel to our vessels. We’re glad to have cooperated with Peninsula on their first sustainable biofuel delivery to NORDEN and look forward to the continued collaboration.”

In recent years, biofuels have been gaining popularity in the maritime industry as a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The use of biofuels, particularly biodiesel and bioethanol, has been driven by the need to reduce carbon emissions and comply with international regulations aimed at mitigating the environmental impact of shipping.