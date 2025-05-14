Back to overview
Norden to grow MPP fleet with two more fuel-efficient, biofuel-capable ships

Vessels
May 14, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Danish shipping company Norden has decided to expand its fleet with another two fuel-efficient, biofuel-compatible 17,500 dwt multipurpose vessels.

Illustration. Courtesy of Norden

On May 14, 2025, the company said it signed agreements for the two additional newbuilding leases with purchase options. The units are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

“These follow the recent addition of two similar vessels, reinforcing our commitment to building a core MPP fleet and growing our presence in the project cargo market, which benefits from a strong projected demand outlook coupled with a rapidly ageing fleet and low orderbook,” Norden explained.

Specifically, both new ships feature the same forward-bridge design as the company’s earlier units, optimizing space capacity to complex cargo needs.

Earlier this year, the company added to its fleet two fuel-efficient 17,500 MPP units, slated for delivery by late 2026.

Since entering the segment in 2023, Norden has expanded to around 50 vessels, transporting windmill components, industrial equipment and break-bulk cargo. The projects & parcelling segment is a part of the Danish company’s ocean-based global freight service for dry and liquid bulk cargo of all sizes, spanning over 400 vessels in total.

In related news, Norden wrapped up last week its inaugural biofuel voyage out of the United States, marking the next step in the company’s ambition of supporting a wider application of this clean energy source in shipping. The operation was carried out in collaboration with French renewable energy producer Albioma.

