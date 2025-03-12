An offshore rig transported on a vessel
Pertamina deploying AI to enhance safety across offshore assets

Technology
March 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Indonesia’s state-owned oil and natural gas corporation Pertamina has entered into a partnership agreement with Vietnam-headquartered IT firm FPT to use AI-powered solutions to increase safety across its offshore assets.

Illustration; Source: Pertamina Drilling

Under the deal, FPT will provide AI technologies to optimize asset inspection and maintenance across Pertamina’s operations. Two main areas the IT player will focus on encompass enhancing asset reliability and improving workplace safety.

AI technology developed by FPT in collaboration with Pertamina Marine Engineering will be deployed on Pertamina Hulu Energi’s platforms within the Offshore Southeast Sumatra (OSES) production-sharing contract. The tech will be used to anayze data from drones, detect anomalies, leaks, and structural damage to ensure the integrity of offshore assets.

Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT said: “Leveraging our expertise, experience, and advanced AI infrastructure and ecosystem, FPT aims to drive comprehensive digital transformation for Pertamina, Indonesia’s national oil and gas corporation, while playing a key role in realizing the AI goals outlined in Indonesia’s National AI Strategy 2020-2045.”

Furthermore, AI-powered systems will be used to monitor compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) regulations at Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia (PDSI) drilling sites. This is expected to help minimize risks and maintain a safe working environment.

“The AI-Based Monitoring and Inspection System for Oil and Gas Platforms, developed in collaboration with FPT, is one of Pertamina’s key strategies and main focuses in enhancing asset integrity and operational efficiency in offshore upstream activities,” noted Ketut Laba, President Director of PT Pertamina Trans Kontinental.

Indonesia is expected to experience a rise in domestic demand for gas, partly because of the growing popularity of data centers in the country. For this reason, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) announced it would purchase all the gas from the offshore Mako field through its subsidiary to meet the country’s demand.

