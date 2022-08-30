Petrel Explorer changes hands

August 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration) has completed the sale of its seismic research vessel Petrel Explorer.

The transaction was completed on 29 August and Green Energy Group has handed over the vessel to the new owner.

The sale, to an undisclosed buyer, will see the vessel leave the offshore industry.

“The sale of the non-strategic Petrel Explorer further strengthens the company’s balance sheet and liquidity, enabling us to deliver on our asset-light strategy while aiming to consolidate the seismic markets we are involved in,” said Ståle Rodahl, executive chairman of Green Energy Group.

Green Energy Group announced in mid-July that it had entered into a binding agreement with an undisclosed party to sell Petrel Explorer.

Petrel Explorer joined the company’s fleet in 2019.

The 80-meter long vessel is powered by four 1900 kW Caterpillar engines and two 2600kW Steerprop Azimuth Thrusters, and can reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. It has 40 cabins, a conference room, two day rooms, and two client offices.