SeaBird’s Petrel Explorer to exit offshore industry after sale

July 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Green Energy Group, parent company of SeaBird Exploration, has entered into a binding agreement with an undisclosed party to sell the seismic research vessel Petrel Explorer.

The sale, expected to be completed in about four weeks, will see the vessel leave the offshore industry.

Green Energy Group did not disclose any details about the buyer or the transaction.

“The sale of the non-strategic Petrel Explorer further strengthens the company’s balance sheet and liquidity, enabling us to deliver on our asset-light strategy while aiming to consolidate the seismic markets we are involved in,” said Ståle Rodahl, executive chairman of Green Energy Group.

Petrel Explorer joined SeaBird Exploration’s fleet in 2019.

The 80-meter long vessel is powered by four 1900 kW Caterpillar engines and two 2600kW Steerprop Azimuth Thrusters, and can reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. It has 40 cabins, a conference room, two day rooms, and two client offices.

