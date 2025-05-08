A large vessel at sea
Petrobras keeping Solstad vessel busy until 2030

May 8, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras has booked an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel from the fleet of Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore.

Normand Turquesa AHTS; Source: Solstad

Subject to board approval, the Normand Turquesa vessel is set to work with Petrobras for four years, starting in February 2026.

The assignment will be in direct continuation of the current contract, which has been extended by nine months. As stated by Solstad, the vessel will now be fully committed until February 2030.

The 2007-built Normant Turquesa is of UT 722 L design and can accommodate 30 persons.

This follows three contracts the Norwegian firm secured with Petrobras for two AHTS vessels and one construction support vessel (CSV) at the end of last month. Another trio of contracts between the two was inked in October 2024.

