Solstad trio to work for Petrobras starting from December
April 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore has secured multiple contracts with Brazilian oil & gas company Petrobras for two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels and one construction support vessel (CSV).

Source: Solstad

The new contracts for the AHTS vessels have a duration of four years each, whereof one includes remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

Both will commence in Q1 2026 and will be covered by two AHTSs from the Solstad Maritime fleet, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27.3% of the shares.

Furthermore, the 2002-built, 93-meter-long CSV Normand Flower, also owned by Solstad Maritime, has been awarded a four-year contract, including ROV services, with commencement the coming December.

The contracts are subject to board approval.

Solstad recently secured contracts for two of its CSVs and one AHTS vessel, all owned by Solstad Maritime, with undisclosed clients.

In addition, a subsea vessel owned by the Norwegian company last month secured another contract with Subsea7, extending its work for the company for another two years, potentially longer.

