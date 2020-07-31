Petrobras renews Vallourec contract for provision of tubes and services

July 31, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Tubular solutions provider Vallourec has been awarded an extension of its contracts to supply products and services to Brazil’s oil and gas giant Petrobras.

The initial contracts were signed in 2018.

Since then, Vallourec has been supplying Petrobras with OCTG products, including seamless steel tubes, premium connections and accessories, as well as associated services such as offshore inspection, repair, and supervision.

By extending the contracts until 2023, Vallourec and Petrobras are reaffirming their partnership, the tubular solutions provider said.

Petrobras uses the products and related services provided by Vallourec in its offshore oil and gas exploration and production wells, located mainly in large pre-salt reservoir fields.

The Brazilian pre-salt reservoirs present several challenges in addition to the salt layer itself: well depths of up to 7,000 meters (23,000 ft); very deep water conditions with sometimes as much as 2,000 meters (6,500 ft) between the surface and the seabed; acid corrosion caused by H2S and CO2; as well as high pressure/high-temperature conditions in some areas.

The association of these factors sets the technical requirements for OCTG products, which must be able to withstand mechanical, corrosive, and thermal constraints.

Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Management Board, said: “Petrobras is one of the most productive oil companies in the world. We are proud to be able to keep on collaborating with this historic partner and we are convinced that these contracts will strengthen both companies”.